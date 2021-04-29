>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Video of Anushka Sharma auditioning for 3 Idiots goes viral

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on April 29, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Video shows the actress auditioning for the film

Anushka Sharma had auditioned for Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 film, 3 Idiots, and an old video of hers has gone viral on social media.

The actress is in a green top and auditioning for the film, saying Gracy Singh’s monologue from Munnabhai MBBS, which was also Hirani’s project.

While she did not get the role in 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, she got a role with him in the 2014 hit film, PK. She played the role of a reporter, and Aamir was an alien marooned on earth.

Married to cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka recently had a baby daughter. Her first Bollywood role was in Rab Ne Banadi Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Other movies include NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 