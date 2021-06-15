Video: Kirron Kher, fighting cancer, thanks fans and PM Modi for 69th birthday wishes

Film and TV actor Kirron Kher celebrated her 69th birthday on Monday with husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander by her side. Kirron, who has been battling cancer, thanked all her fans for their birthday wishes.

"I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and all your prayers," she said in a video, which Anupam shared on Instagram.

Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long, healthy & happy life. People world over love you for the person you are! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength & grace! Stay healthy & stay safe! Love & prayers always!! @KirronKherBJP pic.twitter.com/zijAT4ynjp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2021

Anupam also wished Kirron on his Instagram page. “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!”

Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for #Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho!! #ThankYou #Birthday @KirronKherBJP pic.twitter.com/r92G301a45 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2021

Thank you so much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humbled @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Ashnnizmn7 — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Anupam had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” he had said. However, recently he revealed that she was quite well now. “In fact, she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID,” he had tweeted, urging people not to spread ‘negative news’ about her.

Sikander also tweeted his wishes: “Happy birthday ma ! I love you … you truly are an inspiration not just for me but for everyone that your being has touched … to health and laughter …”