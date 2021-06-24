>
Bollywood

Video: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan teases 'Krrish 4' on franchise's 15th anniversary

Mumbai
Filed on June 24, 2021

(Publicity still)

'The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has hinted at the possibility of taking up Krrish 4 soon. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings,” Hrithik said in his Instagram post on Wednesday on the 15th anniversary his blockbuster, Krrish.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, had in 2018 revealed that the fourth film in the Krrish franchise would be released towards the end of 2020. But the Covid crisis has delayed the project.

The first film, Koi…Mil Gaya, was released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. The films portray the story of Krishna, who inherits superhuman skills from his father. Krrish was a trendsetter in Indian cinema with special effects professionals from Hollywood and Chinese martial arts experts pitching in.

In an interview with a news agency, Hrithik had said that he would sit with his father and “get everyone together and restart work on ‘Krrish 4.”




 
 
 
