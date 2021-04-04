>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala dies at 88

IANS
Filed on April 4, 2021
Picture retreived from troopel/Instagram

The actress passed away in her Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala is no more. She was 88. The actress passed away in her Mumbai residence on Sunday, although an official confirmation from her family is awaited.

Mourning her demise, Senior NCP leader Praful Patel tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace Folded hands. #Shashikala #RIP."

"Shashikala ji... RIP," tweeted actor Rohit Roy.

Born in August 1932, Shashikala made a mark with her performance in supporting roles and negative roles in Bollywood films.

She has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films including "Nau Do Gyarah", "Jun glee", "Ayee Milan Ki Bela", "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani", Chhote Sarkar", "Khubsoo rat", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Baadshah" and "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" among others.

Shashikala was honoured with Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to Indian cinema.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

8 votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 