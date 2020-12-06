>
Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84

IANS
Filed on December 6, 2020

The Marathi actor starred in famous Bollywood films like 'Tezaab' and 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'.

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on Sunday in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. He was 84.

Patwardhan complained of breathing trouble on Saturday and was taken to a private hospital. However, his condition worsened. He had earlier suffered a heart attack in March, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Patwardhan had been a familiar face in Marathi cinema and television since the late seventies with character roles, often playing the judge, lawyer, village headman, policeman or the patriarchal head of a family.

His Marathi outings include projects like Umbartha, Maphicha Sakshidar, among numerous others. He was recently seen in the 2019 Marathi TV series Agabai Sasubai.

Patwardhan also acted in several Bollywood films including Tezaab and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. In all, Patwardhan starred in over 200 films. He also worked in around 150 plays.The late actor is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren.




 
 
 
