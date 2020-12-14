Urvashi Rautela's 2021 goal is 'unconditional self-love'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela announced her goals for the upcoming year on social media, and they are all about self love.

Urvashi posted a portrait picture on Instagram, where she is seen smiling at the camera dressed in a saree. "Setting unconditional self-love as one of my 2021 goals" she wrote alongside the image.

She shared another picture in the same outfit and wrote: "Current status: fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. How much of your personality are you hiding because of a fear of other people's judgement?"

She wrote alongside a third pose, “A tribute to the strong, kind and selfless, girls and women out there. You make this world a better place with your unwavering integrity and pure hearts. Here’s to all the incredible women we know and those we don’t know, the women shining in the spotlight and the women hustling in the shadows... you deserve the best this life has to offer, and I pray you receive no less.”

Urvashi recently featured in a music video, Teri load ve, sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film Black Rose.