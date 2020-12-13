Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman wants digital protest demanding closure in death case

Actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday called for a digital protest demanding closure into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), six months after his death. Suman feels the case needs closure now as it has been six months since Sushant's demise and the case has not been concluded yet.

"Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest," Suman tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, Suman appealed to the media for their cooperation and support. The actor wrote, "This is an appeal to all news channels, print media and social media activists to revisit Sushant's death case tomorrow and demand for justice because ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. The case needs a closure since six months have passed. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow."

Shekhar Suman is one of many celebrities who have spoken up to demand a fair and proper investigation into Sushant’s death on June 14.

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020