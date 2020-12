Sushant Singh Rajput remembered on 'Kedarnath' anniversary

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the second anniversary of his film Kedarnath’s release, on Monday, December 7.

He tweeted pictures of Sushant as Mansoor in the film, along with a note, writing, “Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...#2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor.”

He posted the same pictures on Instagram with a different caption, “Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai. #kedarnath #2yearsofkedarnath #sushantsinghrajput.”

Fans also remembered the late actor with tributes on social media.