Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB makes arrest in related drugs case

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on December 9, 2020
The detainee will be produced before a court in Mumbai later on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Regel Mahakal, who was absconding in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mahakal will be produced before a court later in the day.

“He used to supply drugs to (another accused) Anuj Keshwani who further supplied it to others,” an official said. He added the NCB was also conducting raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala, from where a substantial quantity of drugs has been recovered so far.

The NCB had on September 12 conducted several searches in the case based on information provided by Keshwani who was arrested after one Kaizan Ebrahim disclosed his name. Ebrahim had said that Keshwani was his supplier for contrabands.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant’s death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.




 
 
 
