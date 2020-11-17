>
Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab

IANS
Filed on November 17, 2020

The actor was honoured for his humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard," Sonu said.

The decision of honouring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I Am No Messiah.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj.




 
 
 
