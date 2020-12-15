>
Shahid Kapoor thankful for wrapping up 'Jersey' shoot amidst Covid pandemic

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on December 15, 2020

He penned a note of thanks on Instagram.

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday celebrated the shooting wrap-up of his upcoming sports drama Jersey with cast and crew members.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Extending thanks to the crew members who came to the sets amid the pandemic, the star noted, “I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing.”

The post that features the actor standing in the middle of a cricket ground with his hands on his back, looking at the spotlights to bid adieu to them was liked by Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and more than five lakh fans within a few hours of being posted.

Kapoor wrote, “Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it.”

Jersey is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.




 
 
 
