Sanjay Dutt's 'Torbaaz' is about rescuing innocence: Director Girish Malik

Girish Malik, who kickstarted his Bollywood career as an actor and starred in popular nineties' television series like Banegi Apni Baat and Tara, apart from Bollywood films Shola Aur Shabnam and Krantiveer - won critical acclaim for his 2013 debut directorial feature Jal - the story of a young water diviner who helps ecologists find water for migrating flamingoes. The film, co-written by Malik, won a National Film Award for Best Special Effects and was shortlisted for two Oscar categories - Best Picture and Best Original Score.

Now Malik is back with Torbaaz, an inspiring film featuring Sanjay Dutt as a man with a tragic past who aims to transform the lives of refugee children in Afghanistan through the game of cricket. Streaming now on Netflix, the film also stars Rahul Dev and Nargis Fakhri. Excerpts from an interview with Malik:

You are back with your second feature after a gap of seven years. What prompted you to take on this film?

I didn't want to rush into anything which didn't appeal to me. It is very important to love a script to be able to give your all to it and Torbaaz is one such film. When I and Bharti Jakhar wrote the film, I knew we had to make it and be a part of its journey. I am thankful to a lot of cricketers and NGOs who are working with and helping these refugee children. I am thankful to Rameez for inspiring me to write and make this film.

The theme is a serious yet inspiring one. What can you tell us about the story and what message do you hope to send out to the audience with this film?

The story is about rescuing innocence and gathering the courage to do that. It's a story with a lot of emotions, and layers to it. It also explores the human angle in the larger debate around terrorism. I hope that people view the film and see what goes on in innocent lives which are caught in the crossfire. It is a moving story, a tale which will be loved by everyone.

Afghanistan has seen war, violence, destruction since the past 40 years. I wanted to tell the story of human suffering that such conflicts cause but with a message of hope. I think this film will give a voice to the next generation - innocent people, children suffering in this conflict. And bring people the world over closer to their world.

Sanjay Dutt brings a certain gravitas to the role as we observe in the trailer; perhaps the fact that he went through a lot of issues in his own life makes his role here more authentic. What was it like working with him?

It's been a very satisfying experience. He is a great actor to direct. With his experience in films and life, he understands the sentiment of the character very well. You can see every emotion his character goes through in his expressions.

The hardships he has faced show on his face. His eyes speak volumes. He is a very sensitive actor and came in with a lot of empathy and understanding for the character and for these children. It was easy to direct him. At the same time there is a star quality about him that takes over the screen. He is perfect. He bonded so naturally with the kids too. I cannot imagine anybody else in this role.

Where was shooting done and what were some of the challenges of shooting?

The temperature was below freezing, reaching up to -20 degrees Celsius with high wind velocity. Also, the weather was very unreliable and while one day it was snowing, the next day it would be sunny and another day it would start raining. We have shot while it was actually snowing. We shot all over Kyrgyzstan in some of the remotest places.

The people of Kyrgyzstan are lovely and very helpful despite the weather and language barrier. The budget was also limited considering the scale.The challenges were massive. We have made this film with sheer grit, blood and sweat.

Also, no film has been shot in Kyrgyzstan and some other Central Asian locations. We had to create our own filmmaking infrastructure, take a lot of equipment and people from India and train the people there. Overall Kyrgyzstan is superb and I am in love with Central Asia.

Your debut feature Jal was critically acclaimed and very well received. What are your hopes for Torbaaz?

I hope for only the best. Jal - my first love - was appreciated globally and won many many accolades on international platforms and I have many expectations from Torbaaz too. The response to the promo has been superb. It has touched a chord with the audience. I am hoping this film will find a lot of love the world over.