Salman Khan launches trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 22, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Superstar all set to reload his encounter cop avatar from his blockbuster Wanted.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-hyped upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on his social media on Thursday, and from the first look it seems like the superstar is all set to reload his encounter cop avatar from the 2009 blockbuster Wanted.

Incidentally, Salman's character in the 2009 film was also called Radhe. Just as that film, too, his upcoming action thriller is directed by Prabhu Deva.

The trailer, incidentally, has Salman mouthing his popular dialogue from Wanted that goes: Ek Baar jo maine commitment kar di, phir toh apne aap ki bhi nahin sunta.

Salman posted the trailer on Instagram and captioned it: "#Radhe." He tagged the entire team of the film.

The film promises to be a complete commercial package of action, drama and music, going by the trailer, and it looks like Salman's macho cop will take on drug mafia in this film.

Radhe co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, who make appearance in the trailer.

The film is pitched as Salman's Eid release this year, and is scheduled to release on May 13. On Wednesday, it was announced that Radhe would release simultaneously in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.




 
 
 
