Salman Khan goes into isolation after staff members test Covid positive

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on November 19, 2020
Alamy

The actor's driver and two other staff members admitted to hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has isolated himself after his driver and two other members of his staff tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

According to Pinkvilla , the infected staff members have been admitted to Bombay Hospital and further details on their condition was awaited until an statement could be made by the family.

The staff are being given the best treatment according to a sourse.

The Khan family has reportedly called off a grand celebration that was planned for the wedding anniversary of Salman's parents Salim and Salma Khan.

Questions about his appearance on the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 14 now remains to be in doubt following the actor's isolation. Salman had recently resumed shoot of his forthcoming flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.




 
 
 
