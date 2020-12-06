Saif Ali Khan apologises for 'Adipurush' comments

Saif Ali Khan has apologised for recent comments about his upcoming film Adipurush, which also stars South superstar Prabhas.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Saif had reportedly said this about playing Raavan in the Om Raut directed mythological drama: “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

BJP leader Ram Kadam criticised Saif, tweeting that he had made a ‘shocking’ statement. Twitterati have also jumped in and many accused him of hurting religious sentiments, demanding the role be recast.

Saif released this statement of apology: "I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif said.