Remo D'Souza: Actor Aamir Ali shares health update

Actor Aamir Ali shared a health update on Remo D'Souza. Aamir says Remo is on the road to recovery in hospital, along a string of pictures of the choreographer-filmmaker.

Last week, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty, and is recovering in the hospital. Aamir has shared the health update on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday.

"My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest," wrote Aamir with a string of pictures. In the pictures, Remo strikes a pose in hospital gown, to underline the fact that he is better.

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal had also shared an update on Remo's recovery a while back, writing: "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon."