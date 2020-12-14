>
Rana Daggubati turns 36: Wishes pour in for 'Baahubali' star

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on December 14, 2020

Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh were among those who extended birthday wishes to the actor.

As South Indian star Rana Daggubati rang in his 36th birthday on Monday, several stars from the industry showered heart-warming wishes on the Baahubali actor.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work!”

Allu Arjun, too, penned down an adorable wish for his ‘bestie’ to mark the occasion. He tweeted, “Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Btw ... couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times. I can’t post the old ones @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie.”

Bollywood stars also extended wishes to the actor.

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Here’s wishing the handsome and talented @RanaDaggubati a very happy birthday! Have a super year ahead buddy!”

“Happy bday @RanaDaggubati.. Have a wonderful year!! Btw, Southbay & YRU looking super cool,” wrote Sophie Choudhry on Twitter.

Terming the birthday boy as ‘Superhuman’, Rakul Preet Singh shared an all-smiles pic on Instagram Story.




 
 
 
