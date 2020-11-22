>
Popular Indian actress Leena Acharya passes away due to kidney failure

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on November 22, 2020

The actress was reportedly battling kidney related ailments for over a year.

Indian television actress Leena Acharya passed away in the city on Saturday. She succumbed to kidney failure.

Leena had appeared in the web series 'Class Of 2020' and television shows like 'Seth Ji', 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' among others.

Mourning her demise, screenwriter and actor Abhishek Gautam posted in Hindi on Facebook: "My good friend and a great artiste Leena Acharya, who would always stand up for others, bid goodbye to this world and I lost a good friend. You will always be missed my friend."

Leena's 'Class Of 2020' co-star Rohan Mehraa also remembered her on his verified Instagram story. He wrote: "Rest in peace Leena Acharya ma'am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you."

The actress was reportedly battling kidney related ailments for over a year.




 
 
 
