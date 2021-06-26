>
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi, Ranveer Singh attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor’s 36th birthday party at a hotel drew in his close relatives and top stars.

With the easing of tough Covid-related norms, Bollywood birthday bashes are now being celebrated at posh hotels in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor’s 36th birthday party at a hotel drew in his close relatives and top stars.

They included his sister Anshula (from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage to Mona) and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor (daughters of Boney and the late Sridevi) and leading actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Arjun, who has been close to Malaika Arora and is seen with her often at many parties, will be featuring in Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy which also sees Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam.

His last release was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, featuring Parineeti Chopra; it was released in March. The actor is also brand ambassador for several top international and Indian brands.

In an interview last year with a film magazine, Arjun spoke about his relationship with his sisters. “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that.”




 
 
 
