New film 'Om-The Battle Within' announced on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring the Bollywood actor. The announcement was made on Zee Studios’ social media handles with a stunning shirtless picture of the Aashiqui 2 star.

“On the occasion of @adityaroykapur’s birthday, we present to you ‘#Om - The Battle Within’ produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan, directed by @itskapilverma,” the caption of their Instagram post read.

Produced by Ahmed, Shaira, and Zee Studios, the film will be helmed by Kapil Verma. The film is scheduled to go on the floors in December, while it will be released in the second half of 2021.