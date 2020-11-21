NCB raids Mumbai home of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband

Continuing its probe into the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the homes of comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, official sources said.

The NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas to carry out searches and are understood to have recovered an unspecified quantity of Ganja. The raids were led by Deputy Director Sameer Wankhede after a drug peddler revealed their names.

Later, Bharti and Harsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned.

On reaching the NCB offices, Bharti Singh briefly told mediapersons that they had been "called for some questioning".

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 people, including Bollywood actress and Sushant's live-in partner Rhea Chakbraborty, now out on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry related persons, drug financers, suppliers or peddlers.