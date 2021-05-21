Mohanlal turns 61: Twitter floods with heartwarming birthday wishes for Malayalam superstar
Fans have been trending #HappyBirthdayMohanlal to mark the Malayalam actor’s 61st birthday.
Fans have flooded Twitter with birthday wishes for Mohanlal.
Marking the Malayalam actor’s 61st birthday on Friday, fans trended #HappyBirthdayMohanlal. Other trending hashtags include the actor’s fans’ fond nickname for him, ‘Lalettan’, like #Lalettan61 and #HappyBirthdayLalettan
Happy B'day wishes to the supreme performer, effortless actor & mass icon @Mohanlal sir #Lalettan61 #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/4CEs6wy5Rz— Kaushik LM ( #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 21, 2021
The only actor I always loved since my childhood My entire family is big fan of yours Laletta— Varsha Pathiyampattu (@TherealVarsha) May 20, 2021
I grew up seeing your movies. It is a lifetime experience Always stay blessed Laletta
Our complete actor @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/MBahbYV4Cb
Fellow Malayalam actors and co-stars also expressed their wishes, including Suresh Gopi and Nadiya.
Happy birthday dear Lal! @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/MH2UKfzycE— Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) May 21, 2021
Wishing a very happy birthday Lalettan @Mohanlal. God bless you ♥#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/prIx9UxmSF— Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) May 21, 2021
Fans of other South Indian cinema stars, including those of Tamil actors Allu Arjun and Vijay added to the wave as well.
Onceagain Sending Warm Wishes To @Mohanlal Sir From @alluarjun Fans !— Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) May 21, 2021
Best Wishes For Your Future Endeavors !.. #HappyBirthdayLalettan |#HappyBirthdayMohanlal | #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/EXcdiayyVy
Wishing a Great Happy Birthday to the Labled King of Mollyawood and the Valute legendric actor @Mohanlal sirr,Behalf of all @actorvijay Fans.#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Master #Thalapathy65 ♥ pic.twitter.com/yqHLAVutzl— Online _Vijay Pillars (@OnlineVillars) May 20, 2021
Mohanlal has been a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry for over 40 years, appearing in more than 300 films over his career. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie “Aaraattu” and is set to make his directorial debut with the movie “Barroz.”