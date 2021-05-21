>
Mohanlal turns 61: Twitter floods with heartwarming birthday wishes for Malayalam superstar

Web Report/Kerala
Filed on May 21, 2021
Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram

Fans have been trending #HappyBirthdayMohanlal to mark the Malayalam actor’s 61st birthday.

Fans have flooded Twitter with birthday wishes for Mohanlal.

Marking the Malayalam actor’s 61st birthday on Friday, fans trended #HappyBirthdayMohanlal. Other trending hashtags include the actor’s fans’ fond nickname for him, ‘Lalettan’, like #Lalettan61 and #HappyBirthdayLalettan

Fellow Malayalam actors and co-stars also expressed their wishes, including Suresh Gopi and Nadiya.

Fans of other South Indian cinema stars, including those of Tamil actors Allu Arjun and Vijay added to the wave as well.

Mohanlal has been a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry for over 40 years, appearing in more than 300 films over his career. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie “Aaraattu” and is set to make his directorial debut with the movie “Barroz.”




 
 
 
