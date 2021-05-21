Mohanlal turns 61: Twitter floods with heartwarming birthday wishes for Malayalam superstar

Fans have flooded Twitter with birthday wishes for Mohanlal.

Marking the Malayalam actor’s 61st birthday on Friday, fans trended #HappyBirthdayMohanlal. Other trending hashtags include the actor’s fans’ fond nickname for him, ‘Lalettan’, like #Lalettan61 and #HappyBirthdayLalettan

The only actor I always loved since my childhood My entire family is big fan of yours Laletta



I grew up seeing your movies. It is a lifetime experience Always stay blessed Laletta



Our complete actor @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/MBahbYV4Cb — Varsha Pathiyampattu (@TherealVarsha) May 20, 2021

Fellow Malayalam actors and co-stars also expressed their wishes, including Suresh Gopi and Nadiya.

Wishing a very happy birthday Lalettan @Mohanlal. God bless you ♥#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/prIx9UxmSF — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) May 21, 2021

Fans of other South Indian cinema stars, including those of Tamil actors Allu Arjun and Vijay added to the wave as well.

Wishing a Great Happy Birthday to the Labled King of Mollyawood and the Valute legendric actor @Mohanlal sirr,Behalf of all @actorvijay Fans.#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Master #Thalapathy65 ♥ pic.twitter.com/yqHLAVutzl — Online _Vijay Pillars (@OnlineVillars) May 20, 2021

Mohanlal has been a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry for over 40 years, appearing in more than 300 films over his career. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie “Aaraattu” and is set to make his directorial debut with the movie “Barroz.”