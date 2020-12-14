Manoj Bajpayee to Remo D'Souza: Come back fast

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tweeted his good wishes to Remo D'Souza, saying he hopes the Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker recovers soon.

"Get well soon and come back fast to show some more innovative moves @remodsouza !! You are a champion," Manoj wrote.

Last week, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty, and is recovering in the hospital.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U in 2011.