Look: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar posts recovery photo; wife urges fans not to believe rumours

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar is stable and should be discharged soon, according to the latest update from the star's wife, Saira Banu.

The announcement appeared on the actor's official Twitter account on Monday evening, together with the first photo of the star since his hospitalisation on Sunday.

In it, he can be seen propped up in his hospital bed with his doting wife by his side.

Actress Saira Banu had published a letter a little before the photo was released, in which she called on fans not to believe rumours.

Referring to her husband as her "Kohinoor" (diamond), she said: "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon."

ALSO READ:

>> Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor is on oxygen support, 'not on ventilator'

She also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received, saying, "Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection... While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic."

The 98-year-old had been hospitalised due to bouts of breathlessness and has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years.