Life in pictures: Bollywood actor Saira Banu battles depression, refuses to undergo heart procedure Web Report Published on September 3, 2021 at 13.02

The veteran star was recently diagnosed with a heart problem that needs an angiogram procedure, but she refuses and insists on going home

1 of 7 Veteran Indian actor Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem that requires an angiogram procedure, but she has refused permission and insists on being sent back home, according to her doctors.

2 of 7 Banu was diagnosed with depression following the death of her husband, Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 at the age of 98. The 77-year-old actress married the legendary actor in 1966 when she was only 22.

3 of 7 Banu and Kumar were married for 55 years and starred together in several hits films like Gopi, Sagina Mahato, Bairaag, and more.

4 of 7 Banu was born in Mussoorie on Aug. 23, 1944 to actor Naseem Bano and film producer Ehsan-ul-Haq. She studied at London's elite Queen's House before making her debut in Hindi films in the 1960s.

5 of 7 The actor made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee for which she earned her first Filmfare nomination as Best Actress.

6 of 7 She starred in several memorable films such as Bluffmaster (1963), April Fool (1964), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Purab Aur Paschim (1971), Victoria No. 203 (1972), and Jwar Bhata (1973), to name a few. Her last film Faisla was opposite the late actor Vinod Mehra. The film was completed in 1976 but released only in 1988.