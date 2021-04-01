Kirron Kher diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. The news was shared by the 68-year-old actress husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

The statement reads: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.

-- Anupam and Sikandar."