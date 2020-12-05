>
Kangana shares 'Thalaivi' stills on Jayalalithaa's death anniversary

IANS
Filed on December 5, 2020
Photo/IANS

Saturday marks the fourth death anniversary of the politician.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared stills featuring her look in the upcoming film Thalaivi, which is inspired by the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Saturday marked the fourth death anniversary of the late politician who passed away on December 5, 2016 in Chennai.

Kangana wrote: “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi - the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

Kangana had to put on 20 kilos to play Jayalalithaa in the film, and her weight loss journey hasn’t been a cakewalk.

“I played the first super human girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection,” Kangana recently shared on Twitter along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.




 
 
 
