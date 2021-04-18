Kangana Ranaut hits out at 'nepo gang' after Kartik Aaryan exits film

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out against director-producer Karan Johar in the wake of news that actor Kartik Aaryan has exited upcoming film ‘Dostana 2’.

In a spate of tweets, she extended her support to Aaryan, and referenced the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose 2020 suicide set off a wave of accusations about nepotism and insider business in Bollywood.

Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos... https://t.co/VJioWHk38i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Aaryan, who holds special appeal to fans as an industry outsider, recently announced his exit from the set of the film, causing many to speculate that he had been fired.

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

A source close to Dharma Productions, the production company behind ‘Dostana 2’, told local media, “Yes, Kartik has walked out of Dostana 2 over creative differences, even after going through the script before agreeing to do the film, and then also shooting for the film for over two weeks.”

The company is expected to announced the recasting decision soon.