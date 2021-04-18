>
Kangana Ranaut hits out at 'nepo gang' after Kartik Aaryan exits film

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on April 18, 2021
She accused Karan Johar of nepotism while comparing Aaryan’s situation to that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out against director-producer Karan Johar in the wake of news that actor Kartik Aaryan has exited upcoming film ‘Dostana 2’.

In a spate of tweets, she extended her support to Aaryan, and referenced the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose 2020 suicide set off a wave of accusations about nepotism and insider business in Bollywood.

Aaryan, who holds special appeal to fans as an industry outsider, recently announced his exit from the set of the film, causing many to speculate that he had been fired.

A source close to Dharma Productions, the production company behind ‘Dostana 2’, told local media, “Yes, Kartik has walked out of Dostana 2 over creative differences, even after going through the script before agreeing to do the film, and then also shooting for the film for over two weeks.”

The company is expected to announced the recasting decision soon.




 
 
 
