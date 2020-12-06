Kangana Ranaut gets notice from Sikh committee over Twitter remark

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing an elderly Punjabi woman, who belongs to a farming family, with Bilkis Bano, an octogenarian grandmother famous for the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against a law that protesters allege discriminates against members of a particular religious community.

The said tweet was deleted by Kangana, however, screenshots are still going viral on Twitter and have caused outrage.

The notice asked Kangana to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be legal action against her.

The SGPC is considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, and manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.