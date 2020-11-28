>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut brings up Hrithik Roshan's name in new Twitter post

CT Report
Filed on November 28, 2020

She alleged the Maharashtra government has troubled her even more than 'Bollywood mafia'.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court quashed the BMC’s demolition notice directed towards Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai.

However, the court was also critical of her recent statements on social media and advised her to ‘exercise restraint’ in a 166-page order.

The judges said that the BMC proceeded on wrongful grounds in the case that was against citizens' rights, which was malice in law and reactionary in nature, in the verdict delivered via video conference.

Upholding the powers of the BMC, the court also said Kangana will need to take BMC's permission for any repairs/alternations or steps for regularisation for areas not demolished so far, but if the BMC plans any action, it would serve seven days' notice to enable her respond or comply with the same.

The Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar reacted to the court’s decision, saying, “Such 'do takke ke log' (insignificant people) want to make court’s arena for political rivalry, it's wrong.”

On Saturday, Kangana used Twitter to call out the Maharashtra government, calling ‘Bollywood mafia’ ‘kind souls’ by comparison, bringing up the names of actors Aditya Pancholi, and Hrithik Roshan. She tweeted, “The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much.”




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 