>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Juhi Chawla, who travelled by Emirates from Mumbai, loses diamond earring at airport

IANS
Filed on December 14, 2020

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2.

She also requested anyone who finds the piece to notify the police, promising a reward in return.

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Winter break in UAE: How to keep kids engaged

null votes | 13 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Kim Kardashian West to launch controversial...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Chat: UAE leads in gender equality;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE winter tourism; Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

New film shows how Khor Fakkan resisted...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Biden's victory confirmed,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 