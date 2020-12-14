Juhi Chawla, who travelled by Emirates from Mumbai, loses diamond earring at airport

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2.

She also requested anyone who finds the piece to notify the police, promising a reward in return.

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.