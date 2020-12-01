Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey has now added Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as a cast member.

The action-comedy’s cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon.

"I am elated to be back working with (Sajid) Nadiadwala and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I cannot wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together," Jacqueline said.

"I am looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar," she added.

The 35-year-old actor will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay Kumar's eponymous character in the film Bachchan Pandey is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Recently, Arshad Warsi was roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend.

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay Kumar.