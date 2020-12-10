It’s not easy being an outsider in Bollywood: Elnaaz Nourozi

While 2020 has been a year of struggle for the entertainment industry due to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, looking ahead, 2021 is already looking bright for Bollywood actor and 'Sacred Game's star Elnaaz Nourozi. She has bagged the lead role opposite one of Indian film industry’s most talented stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in director Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen.

The actor can barely conceal her excitement. “Another reason why I can’t wait for 2021 to come,” tweeted the German national of Iranian extraction and a promising Bollywood actor after her upcoming film was announced.

If you’ve seen the blockbuster crime-drama 'Sacred Games' on Netflix – an American over-the-top (OTT) content platform and production company – and liked the pairing between Nawazuddin and Elnaaz, who played his girlfriend in the web series, then chances are, you will like them in 'Sangeen' too, as they are poised to recreate their chemistry in the film, says one of Bollywood’s talented imports from the West.

“If you’ve watched me and Nawaz sir in 'Sacred Games', you’ll surely like us in 'Sangeen'. I can’t reveal much about the plot at this point of time, but the story will cater to all age groups and the audience will enjoy us in our characters, who’ll keep them enthralled,” the actor told Khaleej Times over a Zoom call from her hometown Germany, where she was based due to the pandemic and has since flown back to Mumbai on work.

The movie, which will be shot in London and Mumbai, is expected to go on floor in the new year.

Elnaaz relishes working with Nawazuddin and admits that she has honed her acting chops after working opposite him. “I am very lucky to be working with Nawaz sir again. It is very important for me to work with a highly talented actor like him. Not only do I get the opportunity to learn from him, it also helps lift my own performance,” says Elnaaz, whose dual role as Zoya and Jamila in 'Sacred Games' was lapped up by the audience.

She had effortlessly switched from Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive, to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative.

She is also thrilled that her latest crime drama 'Abhay', in which she played the lead opposite Kunal Khemu, did well and her role received critical acclaim.

“I’ve worked in two seasons of 'Abhay', and they’ve done extremely well. I’m now looking forward to Season 3. I have also shot another film, which will be released soon. But we’ll have to wait and watch, as the cinema halls in India have just opened up. We’re still figuring out when to release the movie. The pandemic is surely not going to last forever and things will get back to normal, sooner or later,” says Elnaaz, who is back in Mumbai and is all set to start work on her forthcoming projects.

The actor says, OTT platforms have opened up a sea of opportunities and actors do not have to wait any longer for movie offers to come their way.

“Earlier, we had fewer choices as we had to wait for movie offers, and only a few films were being made at a time. But now, OTT is offering massive opportunities not only for actors, but also for technicians, writers, content creators and others, who are linked to the Indian film industry. It has created work for so many people. There is a huge demand, as there is a discernible audience for web series. This phenomenon happened at the right time. It saved us during the pandemic. A lot of content that couldn’t make it to the big screen was released on OTT platforms. We’re living in a wonderful time. Imagine how things would have been for the industry if this had to happen a couple of decades ago.”

Elnaaz was raised in Germany and is familiar with Western content, but she says that Indian productions are also high on quality and can match those lavish productions.

“It all depends on how much filmmakers want to invest in a show and how much they want to promote and push it. Some of the Indian productions are as good as any in the West. I’m glad that we set a high standard with 'Sacred Games'. It came out very well. If you have good producers and directors behind a show, then, for sure, the quality will be good. I feel there’s not much of a difference between Indian and Western productions,” said.

Elnaaz's Bollywood journey

Elnaaz says her journey in Bollywood has not been easy. Being an ‘outsider’, she has had her share of ups and downs, but the industry has been kind to her.

“I felt welcomed in the Indian film industry. It was tough when I was starting out and trying to get a break in the industry. It’s not an easy task being an outsider and trying to make it in the industry of another country, leave alone Bollywood. Everything depends on how much hard work you are willing to put in. If you are keen on learning the language (she learnt how to speak Hindi), you are ready to put in as much effort as any other actors and show that you have similar attributes like any other stars, you will certainly get opportunities coming your way,” she explains.

“I am a case in point. Why am I being considered for roles? It’s because I can now act, dance, and do whatever is required for a Bollywood project. But having said that, as an outsider, there are several other struggles. Like if there are 10 movies being made, and if I’m allowed to audition only for two to them, then the opportunity for me to grow is being taken away from me. Perhaps, that should change,” she adds.

Though she’s kept herself busy during the pandemic, she relishes going out and partying with friends. “As soon as the pandemic gets over, I’m going to travel and I’m going to party. Everything in Germany closes at 11 pm. All the clubs, party places shut down early due to Covid-19. But I must say that I’m highly impressed with the way Dubai has been handling the pandemic. Everything in Dubai is so well organised. I have friends living in the emirate with whom I communicate often, and I’m so happy to see them leading normal healthy lives. Other countries should learn from Dubai,” she signs off.

