Kangana Ranaut spat: Is Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood's new social crusader?

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter following has increased by over 4 lakhs after his online war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, according to a report in an Indian media outlet. A heated exchange ensued on Twitter after Kangana posted a now deleted tweet about an elderly Punjabi lady and the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.

While a majority of Bollywood stars normally do not react to Kangana’s more controversial tweets, Diljit refused to back down, calling her out for misidentifying the elderly woman. Fans of both stars jumped into the fray and many memes and hashtags like #DiljitVsKangana, #DiljitDestroysKangana were trending on Twitter for a couple of days.

Diljit, already an extremely popular figure in Punjab, is also making an impact in Bollywood with his last film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari getting the thumbs-up from critics and fans.

On Saturday, he was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by India’s central government.

Diljit addressed the gathering, saying, “I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us.”

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit also shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google." After his highly publicised Twitter spat with Kangana, during which he tweeted in Punjabi, many people took to translating his words on the Internet in order to understand what he was saying.

He urged the media to show how farmers were holding a peaceful protest. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said. “There is a lot of talk on Twitter and elsewhere and there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here," he added.

Diljit also sat down with the farmers, and spent some time with them. He also donated Rs1 crore towards warm clothing for farmers, according to a tweet by Punjabi singer Singga. He wrote, "Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn't post about it. Nowadays people can't shut up after donating Rs 10."

Diljit’s ability to engage with the ‘common man’ and take an interest in his issues brings to mind another popular Bollywood star, also from Punjab, who garnered a huge fan following after he helped stranded labourers and others reach their home towns during the Covid lockdown in India. Sonu Sood is known as much for his activism nowadays as for his film career, and it seems like Diljit is heading in the same direction. (With inputs from IANS)