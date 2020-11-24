>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on November 24, 2020
Facebook

Indian actor Ashiesh Roy, 55, who had been struggling with kidney-related issues, died on Monday night. The late actor was known for his work in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Natwarlal.

Amit Behl, who is the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA confirmed the news to The Times of India about Ashiesh’s death.

“Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called to inform me about it,” Behl told TOI.

Roy has been unwell for quite a while and was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year. The ailing star had taken to social media to seek financial help.

Filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and others responded to his call for assistance.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 