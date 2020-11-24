Indian actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55

Indian actor Ashiesh Roy, 55, who had been struggling with kidney-related issues, died on Monday night. The late actor was known for his work in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Natwarlal.

Amit Behl, who is the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA confirmed the news to The Times of India about Ashiesh’s death.

“Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called to inform me about it,” Behl told TOI.

Roy has been unwell for quite a while and was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year. The ailing star had taken to social media to seek financial help.

Filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and others responded to his call for assistance.