Hema Malini and Dharmendra become grandparents again

IANS
Filed on November 28, 2020

Their younger daughter Ahana gave birth to twin girls last Thursday.

Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra are grandparents once again, this time to twin baby girls born to their younger daughter Ahana Deol Vohra.

"Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter Ahana and (Ahana's husband) Vaibhav who are blessed with twin girls," Hema Malini tweeted on Saturday, sharing the news with her fans and followers.

The twins have been named Astraia and Asea, and Hema Malini revealed that Ahana delivered on Thursday. She further tweeted that she and Dharmendra are "overjoyed grandparents" to the twins.

Ahana married businessmen Vaibhav Vohra in February, 2014. They have a son named Darien.

Ahana's elder sister Esha Deol Takhtani has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Esha, too, shared the good news on Instagram story on Saturday.




 
 
 
