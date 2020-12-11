Happy birthday Dilip Kumar: Bollywood's Tragedy King celebrates ANI Published on December 11, 2020 at 13.01

1 of 5 Legendary actor, philanthropist and former politician Dilip Kumar ringed into his 98th birthday on Friday. Having worked in 65 film in his five-decade career, the legend is credited with bringing method acting technique to Indian cinema. Here’s a look back at films that made him the ‘Tragedy King’.

Devdas

The painful saga of love and romance was based on noted novelist Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s book of the same name. The film is regarded as the legend’s finest works. The Bimal Roy directorial saw Kumar acing the role of a die-hard lover on the road of destruction at hands of love and alcoholism. The movie had Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala in female leads.

2 of 5 Mughal-e-Azam

The ultimate love story of Mughal prince Salim and a court dancer Anarkali was one of Kumar’s most tragic films. His epic portrayal of the spoiled, self-indulgent and mad-in-love prince won the film several accolades including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 1961.

3 of 5 Babul

This musical drama emerged as 1950’s second highest-grossing film. Kumar played a postmaster hailing from a rich family in this tragic love-triangle co-starring Nargis and Munawar Sultana. The movie was directed by director SU Sunny.

4 of 5 Daag

Produced and directed by Amiya Chakravarty, this social drama gave Kumar his first Filmfare Best Actor award. The film sees the rise of a poverty-stricken and alcoholic Shankar (Kumar’s character) to a wealthy man who again moves towards the path of self-destruction as the family of sweetheart decide to marry her to someone else. The film, however, ends on a good note.