Gauahar Khan to tie the knot at Christmas

IANS
Filed on December 1, 2020
The actress and reality TV star made the announcement on social media.

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan will be getting married to boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25 this year. The actress shared the date of her wedding on social media along with a note and two pictures of the couple.

"#25thDec2020," she wrote, adding a sparkling emoji. "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever," the note read.

"Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. ALL OUR LOVE," it added.

In the images, Gauahar is seen happily posing with Zaid (Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son) in traditional attire. The couple got engaged last month.




 
 
 
