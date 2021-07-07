From Imran Khan to Ali Zafar, Pakistan mourns for the 'son of Peshawar'

Dilip Kumar, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, in Peshawar in the then North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) on December 11, 1922, in undivided India under the British colonial rule, has always been a beloved and revered figure in the subcontinent.

He had moved to Bombay, now Mumbai, in the 1930s, where he breathed his last on Wednesday (July 7) morning.

The ‘House of Dilip Kumar,’ which is located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Pakistan, was converted into a national heritage monument by then Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on July 13, 2014.

In 1988, Kumar had emotionally kissed the soil on a visit to Peshawar.

In 2007, he was honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour of Pakistan, for his contribution to the field of arts.

In 2020, the actor had shared fond memories of his formative years in the house after hearing that the Pakistani government has plans to restore his ancestral home.

Tributes poured in thick and fast after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday morning. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan mourned the loss of the legendary actor.

>> Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre when the project was launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise the first 10 per cent of the funds and his appearance in Pakistan and London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor."

>> Ali Zafar, actor

"I had always wished and wanted to meet Dilip 'saab' since I had been his fan from an early age. Finally, I got to know that he would be arriving at an award function a few years ago, where I was being awarded. I was more excited to see him and meet him than I was to get the award! As soon as he came in, I went to him and sat at his feet. I took his blessings. His eyes sparkled when I told him I was from Lahore ... There was so much kindness and radiance in his eyes that shone through his eyes, even though he was very ill at that time…I'll never forget that."

>> Marina Khan, actress

"In the last couple of years, Allah had been calling back so many of Indian’s heartthrobs, but now he has taken one of the best. RIP Dilip Kumar 'saab'. For millions, you will live on forever.

>> Faseeh Bari Khan, TV scriptwriter

"Dilip 'saab', who used to perform the dialogues of Rajinder Singh Bedi, Aman Mirza or Javed Akhtar performed this last scene under the guise of silence. Silence that is more meaningful and impressive."

>> Imran Abbas, model-turned-actor

"I had met him twice in Mumbai after he had invited me over to his place through a common friend. He even spoke to my parents. I can’t forget the moment he cracked a joke with my mother and praised my looks. He was an institution, a legend, the epitome of stardom yet kindness. Undoubtedly, he was the biggest star of the Indian subcontinent. He ruled the hearts of three generations for over more than seven decades and set the premise of “acting” for generations to come. RIP, Dilip 'saab'."

>> Adnan Siddiqui, actor

"Dilip 'saab' was one of the most aristocratic actors to have graced the big screen. His body of work would be the guiding light for generations of actors to come. End of an era. And a huge loss to the industry."

>> Rafay Mahmood, journalist

"Dilip Kumar personified everything great about what was to be the greatest film industry in the world. Born out of mythologies, he humanised Bollywood's peak drama with his everyman personality and extraordinary charm, forging an army of films and characters that would stand tall every time a foreign film connoisseur would reduce Bollywood to just a song-and-dance factory. He was a song, dance, and soul all fused into a mantra that only he could decode. The soul that transpired borders and sowed the seed of cinema not only as a tool of romantic catharsis and political resistance but also as the sapling of shared heritage, peace, and love."

>> Fahad Mustafa, actor

"The reference to all the new-age actors just passed away … you think of any emotion and the man had done it already … end of the beginning ... RIP Dilip 'saab'."

>> Zara Noor Abbas, actress

"Dilip 'saab' was 98. Lived a long love 'mashallah'. Everyone is bound to die. Asma Nabeel was so young. Fought cancer so hard. She has two young little kids."