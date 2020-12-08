Fardeen Khan planning Bollywood comeback: Reports

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who has not been seen on screen since 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya is reportedly planning a comeback in films.

Fardeen was spotted a few days ago visiting the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra in Mumbai. Looking fit, the actor was snapped by paparazzi and the pictures went viral on social media.

46-year-old Fardeen, the son of veteran actor Feroze Khan, kicked off his career in Bollywood with Prem Aggan in 1998 and went on to star in films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Janasheen among others.

Fardeen who is married to veteran actress Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha Madhwani and has two kids, and had dropped out of the spotlight in the past decade, was trolled over his weight gain in 2016. A few months ago he attended an event and interacted with the media, and had this to share about the culture of body shaming: “ I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days.”

Fans are no doubt excited about Fardeen’s comeback and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had this to say about the rumours: “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”