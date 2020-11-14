Diwali special: Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Ram Setu'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a special Diwali gift for fans on Saturday. He announced his new project, titled Ram Setu.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose new comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, becomes the first Bollywood cinema release in India this weekend since the lockdown.

Akshay shared two posters of his just-announced project, one in Hindi and the other in English. The English poster is taglined, "Myth or Reality?" while the Hindi poster says: ""Sach ya kalpana?"

In the posters, the actor sports a long hairdo and a saffron scarf around his neck. He has an intense look and carries a shoulder bag, as he walks down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean.

"This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt -- #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali," he tweeted with the posters.