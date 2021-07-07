>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: PM Modi remembers the 'cinematic legend'

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Modi said Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a "cinematic legend" and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.

He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most vaccinated nation

null votes | 4 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The man who accompanied UAE's Founding...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says

3 votes | 1 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm...
khaleejtimes

News

UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C, light winds expected

1 votes | 7 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: PM Modi remembers the 'cinematic legend'

1 votes | 7 July 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 