Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers condolences

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday offered condolences on the death of veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar.

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched," he wrote.

"This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts," he said.

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Khan, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and a bowling legend, also said Kumar was "the greatest and most versatile actor for my generation".

The actor passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness, his family confirmed. He was 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter account.

