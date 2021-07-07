>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers condolences

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 7, 2021
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

(Reuters)

The actor passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday offered condolences on the death of veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar.

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched," he wrote.

"This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts," he said.

Khan, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and a bowling legend, also said Kumar was "the greatest and most versatile actor for my generation".

Why Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar was no run-of-the-mill superstar

The actor passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness, his family confirmed. He was 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter account.

'Tragedy King' leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

An institution has gone, says megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Dilip Kumar passes away: 10 things every fan should know

Dilip Kumar: 9 lesser known facts about the legendary actor




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most vaccinated nation

null votes | 4 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The man who accompanied UAE's Founding...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says

3 votes | 1 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm...
khaleejtimes

News

UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021

1 votes | 7 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: Condolences pour in from Bollywood

1 votes | 7 July 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 