>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Dilip Kumar not too well, pray for him, says wife Saira Banu

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 8, 2020
Photo/Twitter

The former actress gave an update on the legendary actor's health ahead of his 98th birthday.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu gave an update about his health to an Indian daily on Monday, after reports circulated of him being unwell and his immunity being low.

Dilip Kumar will celebrate his 98th birthday on December 11.

“He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the he walks into the hall and back to his room. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day,” she said.

Dilip Kumar married fellow actress Saira in 1966. She keeps fans posted about him on social media.

He is one of the most celebrated actors of India. He made his debut with Jwar Bata in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 