Dilip Kumar not too well, pray for him, says wife Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu gave an update about his health to an Indian daily on Monday, after reports circulated of him being unwell and his immunity being low.

Dilip Kumar will celebrate his 98th birthday on December 11.

“He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the he walks into the hall and back to his room. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day,” she said.

Dilip Kumar married fellow actress Saira in 1966. She keeps fans posted about him on social media.

He is one of the most celebrated actors of India. He made his debut with Jwar Bata in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.