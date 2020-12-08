Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love

Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Tuesday took to social media to thank fans for the love and wishes they have shared on the occasion of the 85th birthday of her husband, actor Dharmendra.

"Today we celebrate Dharamji's birthday. It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for this togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love," Hema Malini had tweeted on Tuesday, with past and present day photos of the couple.

In a separate tweet, Hema had shared a birthday wish for hubby Dharmendra, that read: "Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years."

Elder son Sunny Deol shared: "#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That's the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA."

"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," posted Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol.

"Happy birthday bade papa love you," shared grandson Karan Deol.

Elder daughter Esha Deol shared on Instagram: "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always."Wishes from fans continue to pour in.