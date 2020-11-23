Deepika to start shooting for Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' today: reports

As per reports in Indian media outlets, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will join the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan in Mumbai today.

While no official announcement has been made, a source was quoted as saying, “Deepika is all set to start shooting for her next film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The shoot begins today at YRF Studios itself. The makers haven’t officially announced anything about the film but work is on in full swing.”

Fans are excited for the latest collaboration between Deepika and Shah Rukh, who have worked together earlier in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Shah Rukh will return to the big screen after two years with Pathaan, which is also rumoured to feature John Abraham.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth whose last film War featuring the action combo of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was declared a hit.