Bollywood

Deepika Padukone's 'authentic smile' gets featured at Athens airport

IANS
Filed on December 9, 2020

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been featured at Athens International Airport, in an exhibition of ‘The Authentic Smiles of People of the World’.

The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break due to Covid-19.

Her fans in Athens can see the grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine. It is draped in a saree and is embellished with a choker necklace and a small bindi. The text reads: "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."




 
 
 
More from City Times

 
