Covid plays havoc in Bollywood as top stars test positive

With many leading stars getting infected with the Covid-19 virus, and the disease playing havoc in Mumbai, the entertainment capital, and Maharashtra, Bollywood is virtually crippled with all work put on hold.

Tops stars including Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt have joined a growing number of Bollywood personalities who have been diagnosed Covid positive over the past few days, joining others in filmdom who have also been infected.

Akshay Kumar, whose Sooryavanshi was to be released on April 30, tested Covid-19 positive and is under home quarantine.

Akshay tweeted: "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

This followed an earlier on April 4, when he tweeted: I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I"m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!

Incidentally, the long-awaited film’s original release was on March 24, 2020. Starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, it has got bogged down in the Covid crisis. Director Rohit Shetty said that he had a discussion with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who appreciated “the brave and difficult decision of postponing” Sooryavanshi because of the Covid situation in the state.

The Maharashtra government has shut down all theatres and multiplexes to curb the spread of the disease. The film, produced by Shetty, Karan Johar and Reliance Entrtainment, also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The other big release planned for April was Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi. And Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 were to be released in May, but both now appeared to have been stalled.