Covid: Kangana Ranaut's post deleted by Instagram after backlash

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on May 10, 2021

In the post, the actress had called Covid a "small time flu which got too much press."

A post from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was taken down by Instagram after it called Covid a "small time flu which got too much press."

The actress took to her Instagram story on Saturday to announce that her post in which she announced that she was Covid-positive had been taken down by the app. According to her, the post was deleted because she “threatened to demolish Covid.”

Ranaut had been strongly criticised for minimising the virus and being insensitive in her post on Saturday. Many also called her out for spreading misinformation.

“I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people,” she wrote in the now-removed post.

Twitter had permanently suspended Ranaut’s account after her tweets violated community guidelines.




 
 
 
More from City Times

 
