>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Covid: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 09.10 am
PAFP

The actor confirmed the news on his social media handles

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated himself.

Akshay shared on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.

"I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he tweeted.

He then requested those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon," the actor added.

Akshay had started shooting for his next titled 'Ram Setu'.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 